SALT LAKE CITY — Utah running back Zack Moss made it clear he can handle 20-25 carries per game. At Monday’s press conference, the junior said that’s why he chose to play for the Utes.

An unspecified lower leg injury, though, has been a factor in his current average of 15 rushes.

“He’s getting more healthy every day,” said running backs coach Kiel McDonald. “He really, really works on his body. So hopefully we’ll get in that (20-25) range here pretty soon.”

Entering Saturday’s game at Washington State, Moss has a team-high 283 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He netted 150 yards in Utah’s 41-10 win over Weber State, following it up with 66 yards in a 17-6 victory at Northern Illinois. Moss ran for 67 yards in a 21-7 loss to Washington on Sept. 15.

NO SILVER LINING: When it comes to the targeting suspension that will sideline starting defensive tackle Leki Fotu for the first half of the game in Pullman, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t see any sort of benefit to having the junior come into the game fresh for the last two quarters.

“No silver lining other than it’s better to having him for half a game than none of the game,” Whittingham said. “But we would much rather have him for the game in its entirety.”

ONE-HIT WONDERFUL: Utah receiver Britain Covey knew it was "National One-Hit Wonder Day." The sophomore acknowledged he has quite a few favorites and noted that he once attended a one-hit wonder concert featuring Ringo Starr at USANA Amphitheatre.

“He puts on a great show where it’s just a bunch of one-hit wonders,” said Covey, who couldn’t single out a song he likes best.

TOPS IN TACKLES: Three of Utah’s top four leaders in tackles are linebackers. Senior captains Chase Hansen (27) and Cody Barton (26) lead the way, while junior Donavan Thompson is fourth with 15 — one less than defensive lineman John Penisini.

Hansen credits the defensive line for holding double teams and doing a great job of opening things up for the linebackers.

“We’re just able to shoot it,” Hansen said. “We’re trying to run all over the field and make as many plays as possible, but sometimes it just opens up for different guys.”

Utah (2-1, 0-1) at Washington State (3-1, 0-1)