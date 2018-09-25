Dixie State’s men’s golf team moved up two spots on the leaderboard to post a 12th-place finish at the 47th Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational on Tuesday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

The Trailblazers (303-299-292) shot their low round of the tournament with a 4-over 292 on Tuesday to finish with a three-round total of plus-30 894 and jump ahead of former Pacific West Conference Hawai’i Hilo (291-306-298-895, +31) and Holy Names (297-304-295-896, +32). Host WWU (289-287-285-861, -3) rallied to win the tournament with a final round 3-under 285 to vault over 36-hole leader Chico State (284-289-290-863, -1), while British Columbia (290-288-292-870, +6) and Cal State East Bay (291-302-277-870, +6) tied for third in the 20-team field.

Freshman Triston Gardner (75-70-71) was DSU’s top finisher as he posted his first collegiate top-10 finish with a tied for seventh 216 (E) after he fired a final round 1-under 71 with six birdies.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (75-76-75-226, +10) rolled in four birdies as part of a 4-over 75 to finish tied for 52nd at +10 226, while sophomore Spencer Wallace (74-79-74-227, +11) penciled in four birdies on his final card en route to a 2-over 74 to place tied for 60th overall at plus-11 227.

Freshman Noah Schone (81-74-73-228, +12) carded a 1-over 73 with an eagle and five birdies on his final loop to finish tied for 67th at plus-12 228, and sophomore Brock Nielson (79-79-74-232, +16) rebounded with a solid 2-over 74 with a pair of birdies and 12 pars to place tied for 79th at plus-16 232.

DSU is back in action next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 1-2, at the 2018 Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate.