DSU men's golf finished 12th at this week's tournament.

Dixie State’s men’s golf team moved up two spots on the leaderboard to post a 12th-place finish at the 47th Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational on Tuesday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

The Trailblazers (303-299-292) shot their low round of the tournament with a 4-over 292 on Tuesday to finish with a three-round total of plus-30 894 and jump ahead of former Pacific West Conference Hawai’i Hilo (291-306-298-895, +31) and Holy Names (297-304-295-896, +32). Host WWU (289-287-285-861, -3) rallied to win the tournament with a final round 3-under 285 to vault over 36-hole leader Chico State (284-289-290-863, -1), while British Columbia (290-288-292-870, +6) and Cal State East Bay (291-302-277-870, +6) tied for third in the 20-team field.

Freshman Triston Gardner (75-70-71) was DSU’s top finisher as he posted his first collegiate top-10 finish with a tied for seventh 216 (E) after he fired a final round 1-under 71 with six birdies.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (75-76-75-226, +10) rolled in four birdies as part of a 4-over 75 to finish tied for 52nd at +10 226, while sophomore Spencer Wallace (74-79-74-227, +11) penciled in four birdies on his final card en route to a 2-over 74 to place tied for 60th overall at plus-11 227.

Freshman Noah Schone (81-74-73-228, +12) carded a 1-over 73 with an eagle and five birdies on his final loop to finish tied for 67th at plus-12 228, and sophomore Brock Nielson (79-79-74-232, +16) rebounded with a solid 2-over 74 with a pair of birdies and 12 pars to place tied for 79th at plus-16 232.

DSU is back in action next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 1-2, at the 2018 Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

