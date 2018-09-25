BULLFROG BASIN, Kane County — A Colorado man is presumed dead after going overboard from a houseboat at Lake Powell on Saturday, officials said.

Daniel Patrick McGuckin, 41, of Avon, was with a group of friends traveling from the Escalante arm of the lake to Bullfrog Basin, Kane County. His friends said he "seemed to decide to jump off" the side of the boat and was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release from Kane County Sheriff's Office.

A "hasty search effort" began in the area 15 miles south of Bullfrog — near Iceberg Canyon — including four vessels and a dive boat, but McGuckin was not located, the release states.

Crews were still searching for McGuckin's body on Tuesday, officials said.

The National Park Service, Utah State Parks and Kane County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident.