OGDEN — A jury has found a South Ogden man guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man who had allegedly disrespected his co-worker's sister.

Jurors in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Monday returned the verdict against 33-year-old Jonathan Francisco Delgado in the 2016 shooting death of Steven Snider, 37.

In addition to the conviction of murder, a first-degree felony, the jury also found Delgado guilty of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, court records show.

Investigators said Delgado shot and killed Snider on Dec. 30, 2016, after a co-worker accused Snider of sending disrespectful text messages to the co-worker's sister and got into a fight with Snider. Delgado and the co-worker had been drinking liquor and using meth before the shooting, according to charging documents.

In the moments after the shooting, the woman who had allegedly been shown a lack of respect called her brother, but Delgado answered the phone and said he shot Snider and did it for her, charges stated. Snider died as a result of his injuries.

A SWAT team was called to surround the apartment complex and Delgado surrendered after about four hours.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.