Several years after beginning his apostolic ministry, Elder George Albert Smith faced debilitating challenges to his health. In spite of that, Elder Smith, who was later the eighth president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, did much to preserve the church's historical sites.

Kenneth Mays The Hill Cumorah, purchased by Elder George Albert Smith after decades of effort and negotiations.

Over a period of years, Elder Smith worked on the goal of obtaining the Hill Cumorah and the Smith family's Manchester, New York, frame home along with the Sacred Grove. He was able to purchase the Smith frame home and farm in 1907, but it took another two decades to finally acquire the Hill Cumorah for the church.

Shortly following the death of President Joseph F. Smith in 1918, Elder Smith was called to serve in London, England, for the purpose of reinvigorating the European Mission as its president. This was a concern because of his ongoing health issues (see Merlo J. Pusey's essay in "The Presidents of the Church" edited by Leonard Arrington, page 260).

In 1930, Elder Smith played a major role in organizing the Utah Pioneer Trails and Landmarks Association. This organization placed over 120 markers between Nauvoo, Illinois, and the West Coast. Because of that, Elder Smith was known as "Mr. Path Marker."

One such placement was in 1931 at Independence Rock, Natrona County, Wyoming. While speaking there, he was choked up with emotion as he described the sacrifice of the pioneer Saints who endured so much.

He became LDS Church president in 1945, and other major dedications performed by President Smith were the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple (1945), This Is the Place Monument at Salt Lake City (1947), and a monument commemorating Brigham Young’s birthplace, Whitingham, Vermont (1950). President Smith passed away on April 4, 1951, his 81st birthday, in his Salt Lake City home.