Salt Lake’s Kelsey Chugg is proving she wasn’t a one-time wonder, as the defending champion at the U.S. Women’s Amateur has advanced to the quarterfinals of this year’s tourney at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

The 27-year-old four-time Utah State Women's Amateur champion won two matches Tuesday, knocking off No. 6 seed and two-time champion Julia Potter-Bobb of Indianapolis in 19 holes in the third round.

After winning her initial match on Monday, Chugg came back to win her first match on Tuesday morning, defeating Lauren Judson of Atlanta 4 and 2. Chugg jumped ahead by winning the first three holes, then won No. 9 to take a 4-up lead. Judson won a couple of holes on the back nine, but Chugg closed out the match with a par at No. 16.

Against Potter-Bobb, Chugg dropped the first hole, then won the next three to go 2 up. Potter-Bobb won the fifth hole and Chugg kept a 1-up lead until she lost hole No. 12. The match stayed square until No. 17, when Potter-Bobb won the hole, only to see Chugg come back and win No. 18 to send the match to extra holes.

Chugg will take on four-time Mid-Am champ Meghan Stasi of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in Wednesday morning’s quarterfinals. If she keeps winning, she’ll play a semifinal match in the afternoon with the finals set for Thursday. The Mid-Amateur is for non-collegiate golfers 25 and older.