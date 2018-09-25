SALT LAKE CITY ― Astrid S. Tumeniz, the newly appointed president of Utah Valley University, recently released a video in which she welcomes new students to the university — in six different languages.

In the video, Tumeniez also gives a brief history of her life growing up and how she came to gain a love for learning.

Born in the Philippines, Tumeniez’s family lived in the “squatters” (an impoverished area of unoccupied land) so she and her sisters could attend school.

Tumeniez said that when she had no money, she would spend her recess’ in the library reading books.

“Because I read so many books, my brain improved and got better. So what I want to say to all the students is work hard, study hard, and read a lot of books so you can finish what you set out to do at UVU," she said.

The new president goes on to explain that she knows a lot about working hard and studying hard when she discusses her collegiate experience at Brigham Young University, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Her message: No matter where one starts, if they apply themselves to pursuing knowledge they can achieve their goals.

Watch the video below: