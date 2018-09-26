Schoolchildren are introduced early to the various rules of conduct and academic discipline required as part of the education process. It’s disheartening to see how school administrators themselves are ignoring important rules when it comes to establishing and collecting fees for kids to participate in extracurricular activities.

A legislative audit recently found deliberate disregard for rules set forth in a 1994 court ruling on how secondary fees must be set within “reasonable” boundaries and how fees may be waived for children of lower-income families. The audit found “widespread noncompliance” among 27 schools selected for analysis, as well as a lack of oversight by the State Board of Education to hold schools accountable for following the rules.

The result has been to saddle students and their families with sometimes exorbitant fees to participate in activities like cheerleading and sports programs, as well as keeping many kids from joining activities their families can’t afford. But beyond that, the audit casts a shadow over the credibility of school administrators who have allowed these practices to continue in violation of rules set forth as part of a judicial review centered on the constitutional right of students to an open education.

Requiring kids to come up with several thousand dollars to join a cheerleading squad, especially when waivers exist for low-income students, is not reasonable.

The audit has led to recommendations that state funds be withheld from schools found in violation. It shouldn’t have to come to that, and we hope it won’t. The State School Board needs to step up with meaningful measures to quickly bring all schools into compliance.

The cause of the problem is complicated. Schools are hard-pressed to finance all of activities they would like to offer students, some of which are indeed expensive to operate. But requiring kids to come up with several thousand dollars to join a cheerleading squad, especially when waivers exist for low-income students, is not reasonable. Just how those fees are assessed in many cases seems random and arbitrary. The audit also found a lack of accountability for how all the money raised for secondary activities was actually spent.

The lack of oversight has allowed these practices to flourish and become institutionalized. The board needs to ensure there are clear rules for schools in creating fee structures and that those rules are followed. It also falls to the board to make sure there are adequate financial resources made available so schools can manage activities in a way that fees charged to students remain in that “reasonable” range. The 1994 court ruling found fees of more than $1,000 were “excessive.” Adjusted for inflation, that figure today would be around $1,800, less than what many schools routinely require students to contribute to be on a cheerleading squad.

The state board said schools collected $71 million in secondary school fees, an amount the auditors challenge as being materially understated. The behavior outlined in the audit needs to be quickly curtailed and replaced by a system that is fair to all students, transparent in every application and manageable by school administrators who shouldn’t be ignorant of legal requirements to reasonably support secondary programs and activities.