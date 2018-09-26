SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill just trolled “Star Wars” fans.
The iconic “Star Wars” actor trolled fans by tweeting out one word per day for the last few weeks. All the words finally were revealed on Hamill’s 67th birthday.
Several people believed Hamill would reveal the title of the upcoming “Star Wars” film, “Episode IX.”:Comment on this story
But Hamill, who voiced The Joker in multiple “Batman” franchises,” trolled fans by actually tweeting out a sentence that had nothing to do with “Star Wars” or the Skywalker clan.
"The purpose of annoying everyone with inane tweets is distracting from my birthday," the completed message read in full.
See the tweets below.
WITH— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 19, 2018
(cont'd)
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Episode IX” is still in production. Fans will eventually learn the title. Though it probably won’t come from Hamill’s Twitter account.