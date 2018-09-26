SALT LAKE CITY — It might not be so easy to sit down at Disneyland anymore.

Where have the chairs gone: The OC Register reported Tuesday that Disneyland has decided to address its overcrowding problem by removing many of its seats from around the park. The decision, they say, will improve the guest flow.

Of course, there’s a trade-off: People won’t have much chance to sit down anywhere.

Why?: Expansion and growing crowds have inspired Disneyland to seek out ways to quell expanding crowds. They’ve raised prices and expanded blackout dates, among other decisions, according to the Register.

But people still crave to visit Disneyland for the experience. It’s not only about rides. It’s about snacking on foods, visiting exhibits and relaxing in the beautiful setting.

“Of course, most of us do that by grabbing a space on a bench and sitting down,” according to the OC Register. “With fewer places to sit, more of Disneyland’s spaces in between its various rides and shows are becoming avenues instead of destinations. With a limited amount of space to accommodate every-growing crowds, perhaps it must be that way.”

