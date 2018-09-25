Farmington’s Cole Ponich was part of the United States team that won the Junior Ryder Cup for the sixth straight time as the Americans captured a 12½ to 11½ victory over the European team.

Ponich had won both of his team matches on Monday, but was beaten by Robin “Tiger” Williams of England 2 & 1 in a singles match Tuesday at the Golf Disneyland course near Paris.

The 18-year-old Davis High senior fell 4 down after five holes, but fought back with three straight wins at holes 6 through 8. The match stayed 1 up for Williams until the 16th hole, when Williams birdied, and he closed out the match at 17.

Ponich will stay in France to attend the Ryder Cup matches on the weekend and return home next week to try to lead Davis to the 6A team title and win another state individual title next week.