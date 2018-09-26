On Sunday, the latest in a series of hashtags centered around sexual assault and harassment, #WhyIDidn’tReport made its way around Twitter. Men and women shared their reasons why they didn’t report their assaults in response to a tweet from President Trump asking why, if Kavanaugh’s alleged assault on Christine Blasey Ford were as bad as she claims, she didn’t tell her parents or go to the police.

This isn’t the first time social media has been utilized to make a point and challenge a statement. This time, using #WhyIDidn’tReport, the point was to illustrate that there are thousands of reasons victims don’t report assaults — and all of them are valid. Similar hashtags, like #MeToo, #YesAllWomen or #MeAt14 have also been used to show how pervasive and entrenched gender inequality, sexism and harassment are in our society.

Yet, even though each of these small movements receive a good amount of widespread coverage, not much seems to change. Men are still accused of terrible acts, and too often it is the victim who receives much of the criticism, verbal attacks and blame. We’re experiencing who knows what round of these hashtag movements, but the stories and voices of thousands don't seem to make it much further than the screen in front of you.

It’s been shown that neither men nor women are particularly swayed or moved by stories and posts of victims recounting trauma. In fact, many completely reject the idea that sexual predators are a large problem in America. So what’s the point? Why persist?

It isn’t because of a belief that one trending hashtag will change everything, or because survivors are begging for attention. At the heart of it, it’s because there is healing in speaking out, in sharing your story. There is healing and comfort in knowing that you aren’t alone, that your experience is not isolated or something to be ashamed of.

For a long time, I was among those who thought I was alone. I believed my own story was something that needed to be hidden, locked up inside of me. I was ashamed and embarrassed about how people may view me if they ever found out. So I never spoke of it. At least, that was the case until I saw a #MeToo show up in my timeline around a year ago. I scrolled through the tweets and was overcome by just how many people had experienced exactly what I had, and they had found the strength to mention it, perhaps on the scariest place of all: the internet.

It was inspiring. Eventually, I couldn’t help but send my own story out into the void. I didn’t really care if anyone saw it or not, but I was proud for being comfortable enough to just put it out there.

Obviously hashtags aren’t going to solve everything, but these small movements give us the courage to keep going in a way that has never been possible before. Never before have survivors been able to comfort, validate and support each other on such a large scale. Raising awareness about how large the scale of assault and harassment is comes as a convenient side effect, but has never been the main objective.

Hashtags and social media movements about stories of survival are not for those who have never experienced it — they’re for everyone who has.