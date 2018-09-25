I am responding to a letter written by Charles Taylor, "Keeping families together" (Sept. 24).

Perhaps Mr. Taylor is not aware that the vast majority of children arriving from Mexico are either totally unaccompanied or with adults who are not their parents. In a June 18 White House press briefing, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said illegal immigrants are separated if there is no documentation to confirm the claimed relationship between an adult and a child or if the parent is a national security, public or safety risk, including when there are criminal charges at issue.

"We also separate a parent and child if the adult is suspected of human trafficking," she said. "There have been cases where minors have been used and trafficked by unrelated adults in an effort to avoid detention. In the last five months, we have a 314 percent increase in adults and children arriving at the border, fraudulently claiming to be a family unit."

Protection of the child's welfare is the primary reason for the way relationships between adults and children are handled.

Marjean Kamerath

Salt Lake City