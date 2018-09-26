Rep. Chris Stewart revealed in a recent debate that he supports cutting Social Security and Medicare. He calls it “entitlement reform.”

I’ve paid into both systems since I was 15 years old. It’s not a welfare program to be looted to pay for reckless tax cuts for the powerful — it’s our money. When I retire, I will have paid 6.2 percent of my wages over the last 50-plus years into Social Security. I am “entitled” to that pension, and I will resist any cuts or the eligibility age being raised to pay for permanent tax cuts for the wealthy.

Do you want to wait until you’re in your 70s before you can draw your Social Security and be eligible for Medicare? Don’t be fooled. We can maintain the Social Security system without raising the age requirements or reducing payments. If everyone paid 6.2 percent (like most working-class Americans already do), it would be solvent for many generations to come.

A worker making $20,000 a year contributes 6.2 percent. If you make $120,000, you contribute 6.2 percent. If you make $200,000, you only contribute 3.9 percent. If you make a million dollars, you contribute 0.78 percent. How fair is that? We all contribute and we all get Social Security, but we don’t contribute equally.

All the Republican candidates running for federal office this year support “entitlement reform.” You’re not totally powerless. You can vote for moderate Democrats or independents. Your vote is your voice. Use it to protect Social Security and Medicare.

John Nelson

Wellsville, Cache County