Our beloved country, America, is sick today and has been for some time.

The part of the body making us ill is Congress. But there is a remedy for that — it's called term limits. Twelve years tops for senators and congressmen. Two six-year terms for the Senate and two two-year terms for the congressmen

During that period of time their focus will be on working for the people and country and not for themselves. This was not meant to be a lifetime job with its great pay, benefits and retirement program.

Congress was meant to serve the people, not to feather their own nests. We were wise enough to limit the president to eight years tops. Some will say, "But you need experience for this job in Congress." Not true.

You just need a moral compass and common sense.

Yvonne Parkin

Salt Lake City