WEST JORDAN — A certified nursing assistant has been sentenced to two years' probation after admitting he stole from a woman he was caring for.

Roberto Benvenutto, 49, of Millcreek, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a reduced charge of theft, a class A misdemeanor. He was originally charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

In February, Benvenutto was a nursing assistant for a patient at an assisted living center in West Jordan. The patient noticed her iPad was missing and asked her daughter to help find it, prosecutors said in charging documents.

The daughter used an app, discovering the device was in Taylorsville, where Benvenutto lived at the time, and the iPad's name had been changed to "rober's iPad," charges state.

In addition to the probation term, 3rd District Judge Heather Brereton on Monday suspended a one-year jail term and fined Benvenutto $500.