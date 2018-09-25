Utah State junior golfer Chase Lansford carded a final round of 1-over-par 73 to finish tied for 31st place at 5-over 221 (73-75-73) at the Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational held Tuesday at the par-72, 7,676-yard Colorado National Golf Club.

Utah State finished in 12th place in the 16-team field at 36-over 900 (296-308-296). Colorado won the team championship with a 14-under 850 (279-289-282), while Utah’s Kyler Dunkle (66-73-68) and Colorado’s Trevor Olkowski (68-71-68) shared medalist honors at 9-under-par 207. Dunkle defeated Olkowski with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Other finishers for Utah State included junior Hayden Eckert, who tied for 54th place at 10-over 226 (73-75-78); sophomore Andy Hess, who tied for 59th place at 11-over 227 (74-79-74); sophomore Colten Cordingley, who tied for 83rd place at 17-over 233 (79-79-75); and freshman Cameron Tucker, who tied for 90th place at 21-over 237 (76-87-74).

Utah State will return to action on Monday, Oct. 15, when it travels to Simi Valley, California, to compete in the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational.