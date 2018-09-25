The Weber State men's golf team posted a 4-over-par 288 in the final round of the Derek Dolenc Invitational on Tuesday to move two spots up the leaderboard for an 11th place finish at the Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois.

On Monday, the Wildcats recorded rounds of 296 and 303 to sit 13th after 36 holes at the event hosted by Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. For the tournament, Weber State put together a total score of 887.

Junior Jayce Frampton led WSU for the second-straight tournament, shooting rounds of 71, 73 and 70 on the 7,092-yard, par-71 layout for a tournament total of 1-over-par 214 to earn a tie for 11th overall. Frampton was very consistent throughout the week, carding a pair of birdies in each of his three rounds.

Junior Boston Watts shot an even-par 71 in Tuesday's final round after back-to-back 74s on Monday to wrap up the tournament at 6-over-par 219 and in a tie for 27th overall.

Freshman Hunter Howe also posted a strong final round with a 1-over-par 72. For the tournament, Howe finished at 11-over-par 224 and in a tie for 50th. Sophomore Reese Fisher shot 230 for the event, tying for 75th overall, while senior Sean Badger posted a total of 232 to tie for 83rd.

SIUE defended their home turf by taking the team title with a 10-under-par final score of 842, finishing 12 shots ahead of second-place Omaha. The Cougars were led by Kyle Slattery, who earned individual medalist honors after rounds of 71, 65 and 67 for a 10-under-par 203. Omaha's Kevin Gordon finished three shots back in second place.