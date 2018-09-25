ZION NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service has reopened the West Rim Trail, including the route to Angels Landing following an intense thunderstorm on July 11 that caused flooding, mudslides and rockfalls.

According to park officials, the heavy rainfall damaged an area of Refrigerator Canyon on the West Rim Trail, which visitors pass to and from on their way to Angels Landing. A section of retaining wall failed, as did several protective check dams that were built over 100 years ago to protect the trail.

The flash flood also opened an 18-foot gap in the trail that was over 5 feet deep. Before the trail could be reopened, Zion’s crews had to stabilize both ends of the trail and build a custom bridge to span a 30-foot section where the trail and the retaining wall had been damaged or washed away. The crew also built four new check dams to protect the trail from future storms.

Shuttles will resume dropping and picking up passengers at the Grotto Shuttle Stop.

The Kayenta Trail, Upper Emerald Pools Trail, the terminus of Lower Emerald Pools Trail, and Hidden Canyon remain closed. Park staff and engineers continue to identify strategies to repair or reroute the trails safely.

Now that the West Rim Trail has reopened, the park service is reminding hikers of a few easy practices to help everyone stay safe:

• Generally, hikers coming downhill yield to hikers going uphill. This is due to the fact that hiking uphill has a narrower field of view and it is harder to break a pace when using more energy. Obviously, the uphill hiker may prefer to take a breather and allow others to pass, but it is usually their call.

• If hiking with two or more people, be sure to allow others behind you to pass when possible. However, when climbing the final portion of Angels Landing, do not pass unless it is safe to do so.

Trail etiquette also extends to several "Leave No Trace" principles, including staying on the trail, leaving places as you found them, not feeding wildlife, being considerate of others and hiking prepared.