SALT LAKE CITY — “This Is Us” will make its long-awaited return to TV Tuesday night, and Milo Ventimiglia has some teasers for you.

Ventimiglia, who plays the lovable Jack Pearson, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about where his character’s storyline will go now that his death has been revealed.

Here are three highlights from his interview:

On season 3:

“The heavy moments so far haven’t outweighed the joyous ones. There are definitely tears because we are 'This Is Us,' but they’re not quite buckets of tears like when Jack died. It feels like they are heavy moments that are leading somewhere, but also they’re still hopeful and exciting and a lot of that comes through relationships coming together, i.e. Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the beginning.”

The theme of season 3:

“Discovery of the past. New burgeoning love. I’ll stick with those two, respectfully, for Jack.”

On this season’s gut punches:

“Knowing that Jack, 36 and older, he’s a bit more stoic, so I have to imagine that as a younger man, you experience these things and you don’t quite have with your guard with regards to your emotion. There is a lot of emotion in store for Jack Pearson, especially around wartime, especially around his brother, and the circumstances that follow him home from war.”

Read the entire interview at Entertainment Weekly