Cornbelly's — the state's original corn maze and pumpkin festival — is back for its 23rd season at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. This year's circus-themed maze — a nod to "The Greatest Showman" — will open to the public Friday at 10 a.m. It will be complimented by a number of circus festivities, including character appearances, a circus thrill show, a "This is Me" Halloween fireworks show and more.

Visitors can enjoy Insanity Point haunted attractions, a pumpkin courtyard and more than 50 other fall attractions. Cornbelly's will operate through Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, well as Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. It will be closed Sundays, as well as Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Tickets are $12.95 per person Mondays through Thursdays, and $16.95 per person on Fridays and Saturdays. Season passes are $59.95 per person. Prices do not include tax. Children 2 and under get in free. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to cornbellys.com.