EAGLE MOUNTIAN — Residents are invited to make a clean sweep of things this weekend during the city's annual fall cleanup.

Dumpsters will be provided by Mortenson Construction and Facebook from Thursday through Monday. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Dumpsters will be located at SilverLake Amphitheater, 7920 N. SilverLake Parkway, and the west side of Wride Memorial Park, 6998 Six-Mile Cutoff Road.

Residents will be allowed to dispose of yard waste, scrap metal and miscellaneous materials from their primary place of residence. Recycling dumpsters will also be provided.

Items that will not be accepted include pieces of wood larger than 2 by 2 by 6 feet, lead products, animal remains, chemicals or explosives, paint, tires, appliances with Freon, televisions, barbed wire, dirt and rocks.