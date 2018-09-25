SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden will host a bonsai show on Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 14.

During the show, members of the Bonsai Club of Utah will exhibit different bonsai styles and arrangements, and offer training demonstrations and shaping techniques.

Trees and tools will also be available for purchase.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free to garden members. Otherwise, admission is $14 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and $7 for children 3 to 17. Children under 3 get in free. The garden is located at 300 Wakara Way.

For more information, log on to redbuttegarden.org.