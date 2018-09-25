SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden is inviting all witches and wizards to attend Oaklore Academy of Magic, part of the Garden After Dark program.

During the indoor/outdoor event, which will take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 18-20 and 25-27, participants will explore the seemingly magical properties of plants from around the world and study magical creatures. There will also be crafts, light displays and games.

Costumes are encouraged. Garden paths will be lit during the event, but participants may also want to bring a flashlight to help guide your way.

Tickets, which are $11 for garden members and $14 for nonmembers, go on sale Monday.

The main entrance this year will be through the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre gates.