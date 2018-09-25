West Coast Conference action begins this week as the BYU women's soccer team (5-3-1) hosts Gonzaga (5-2-2) on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. MDT and Portland (7-4-0) on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

WCC history

The Cougars enter WCC play with a 45-10-6 overall record since joining the conference in 2011. BYU won the conference title in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2017, the Cougars tied for fourth place after tallying a 4-4-1 record.

BYU team leaders

Junior Elise Flake leads the team with five goals and three assists for a total of 13 points. Senior Madie Siddoway Gates and freshman Bella Folino each have 10 points after tallying four goals and two assists. Sophomore Mikayla Colohan has found the back of the net three times and assisted on three more goals for nine points. Junior Sabrina Macias Davis has played 525 minutes in goal while allowing nine goals and grabbing 19 saves.

Gonzaga

Former BYU women's soccer associate head coach Chris Watkins returns to South Field as the head coach of Gonzaga after taking over the Bulldogs in 2017. He has compiled a 15-10-3 record in his two seasons in Spokane, Washington.

Gonzaga is looking to continue its shutout streak after going three-consecutive games without allowing a goal. In non-conference play, the Bulldogs picked up wins against Grand Canyon, Oregon State, Cal Poly, Colorado State and Seattle. India Jencks leads the offense with four goals and one assist, while six other players have found the back of the net for a total of 11 goals.

The Cougars are undefeated in the series, earning 10 total wins. The last matchup was in 2017 when BYU went on to take a 6-3 win over Gonzaga at Luger Field.

You can watch Thursday night's game on BYUtv with Spencer Linton (play-by-play) and Natalyn Lewis (analyst), or listen to it on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143/107.9 FM) and ESPN 960 AM with Greg Wrubell (play-by-play) and Paige Barker (analyst).

Portland

Under the direction of new head coach Michelle French, the Pilots have won three-straight games after beating Seattle in overtime. Portland is led by Taryn Ries with six goals and two assists. Kimberly Hazlett has added three goals and three assists. Goalkeeper Rachel Lusby was this week's WCC Player of the Week after recording back-to-back shutouts.

BYU leads the series, 8-4, after beating the Pilots, 1-0, in 2017 when Flake found the back of the net in the 68th minute in Portland.

You can watch Saturday night's game on TheW.tv or listen to it on ESPN 960 AM and 107.9 FM with Jason Shepherd (play-by-play) and Paige Barker (analyst).