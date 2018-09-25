PROVO — The man accused of brutally killing a young Eureka couple and dumping their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft has apparently been busy talking on the phone while in the Utah County Jail, according to a recently unsealed search warrant.

Jerrod William Baum, 41, allegedly beat and stabbed Riley Powell, 18, multiple times and then slit the throat of Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, while both were tied up, according to court documents.

Powell and Otteson disappeared on Dec. 29 while driving home to Eureka, Juab County, prompting an intense three-month search. The couple's bodies were found in late March.

Baum was arrested on March 29.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court, "Baum has made over 1,000 phone calls" since being incarcerated.

Even though both parties are informed "that the calls are recorded and monitored by law enforcement," Baum has allegedly been discussing Powell and Otteson's death with others. Most of the calls placed by Baum were to a woman who allegedly lives in Missouri, the warrant states.

"Many specific details were discussed regarding the deaths of Riley Powell and Brelynne Otteson. Additionally, (the woman) speaks of conversations she had with Morgan Henderson on Facebook where they discussed the case," according to the warrant.

Detectives are now seeking those messages, the warrant states. The Utah County Sheriff's Office declined comment Tuesday, saying the calls were part of an ongoing investigation.

According to court documents, Powell and Otteson ended up visiting Morgan Lewis Henderson, Baum's girlfriend, Dec. 29 in nearby Mammoth. Baum arrived at home before the young couple left. He had allegedly told Henderson she could not have male friends at the house, charges state.

On March 24, after being arrested for investigation of drug- and weapons-related charges in Sanpete County, Henderson finally gave investigators information that lea them to the Tintic Standard Mine outside Eureka on March 27. A camera was lowered into the mine, which is more than 1,500 feet deep. The bodies of the young couple were found on a ledge 100 feet down.

Baum is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies; two counts of abuse or desecration of a dead body plus possession of a weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

The case carries a possible death sentence if convicted, though prosecutors have not said yet whether they will pursue that.

Henderson, 34, faces 30 counts of obstruction of justice for continuously lying to police to cover up the whereabouts of Powell and Otteson's bodies.