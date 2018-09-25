SALT LAKE CITY — The group Mormon Women for Ethical Government released a statement Tuesday that called for four members of Congress to stall Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings "until a thorough independent investigation can be conducted."

The group specifically called on Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho to stall the proceedings. All four senators are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The statement comes as Kavanaugh faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

Read the entire statement below:

“Given the seriousness of the allegations levied against Judge Kavanaugh, we call upon the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to immediately suspend the confirmation proceedings until a thorough independent investigation can be conducted.

“We very specifically urge the four members of the committee who share our faith as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Senator Hatch, Senator Lee, Senator Flake, and Senator Crapo – to ensure that these charges be taken seriously and that every attempt be made to ascertain the truth of the situation. Our mutual faith teaches that any sexual abuse or assault in any context is contemptible and worthy of the most severe condemnation.

“If these accusations are proved false, an investigation will prevent harm to the court’s legitimacy. If they are true, then Judge Kavanaugh must not be confirmed.

“As we have stated previously, sexual assault must not be normalized or condoned in any way or by anyone, especially those charged with political leadership. We boldly condemn any attempts to justify such inexcusable and reprehensible behavior and demand that our elected leaders set a morally sound example.”

Mormon Women for Ethical Government has described itself as "nonpartisan group dedicated to the ideals of decency, honor, accountability, transparency, and justice in governing. We are faithful, peaceful, and proactive. We are both watchdogs and activists, guided by our discipleship to Jesus Christ and His teachings. Our goal is to oppose unlawful and/or unethical proceedings and to promote positive change."

The group is not affiliated with the church. Its members "fully, sustain, honor, and support" the church’s doctrines and leaders, according to the group’s website.