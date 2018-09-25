SALT LAKE CITY ― Scientists say there may be hope for Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

What's going on: According to New Scientist, lightly electrified steel frames are being placed over damaged sections of the reef about 100 kilometers north of Cairns, one of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations.

The electric currents are said to aid in promoting coral regeneration, a process that can take more than 10 years for the reef to complete on its own.

The new technology, which has been reported as a successful way of reviving reefs in the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, could help the destroyed coral grow up to three or four times faster than usual, reported New Scientist.

Why?: The Great Barrier Reef has experienced significant destruction after suffering mass-bleaching in 2016 and 2017 caused by back-to-back heat waves and cyclones in ocean waters, according to the Condé Nast Traveler.

“Although corals can rebound from bleaching, this state of disease can also lead to permanent death,” Newsweek reported. “Warm waters make corals expel the special colored micro-algae that live in their tissue and provide them with nutrients. As this algae disappears, corals turn a skeletal white.”

The rise in water temperature killed nearly one-third of the reef, which has previously been dubbed one of the seven natural wonders of the world, according to Newsweek.

Read more: The experiments come in addition to other measures, including Hawaii’s ban on the sale of certain types of sunscreen, which have recently been taken to protect and restore natural reefs around the world.