Utah State women's basketball will start preparations for the 2018-19 season this week as the Aggies have their first official practice on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m.

USU will practice daily beginning at 3 p.m., and may go as late as 6 p.m. Practices will be open to the public for the first week of practices. Beginning on Monday, Oct. 1, admittance will be more discretionary, but open to fans and media attending practice with notice. With the start of the new semester in January 2019, the Aggie women will swap time slots with the men's team and practice from noon to 3 p.m.

"The first day of practice is always high-energy and filled with lots of excitement, encouragement and high expectations," head coach Jerry Finkbeiner said. "I, as a coach, especially look forward to this year's team because it's the first team, literally, in four years where our core group are juniors and a couple of seniors. I'm hoping the maturity and experience will kick in and provide that leadership that we might not have had the last three or four years. There are high expectations and a lot of excitement right now."

Utah State will begin its 2018-19 season on Friday, Nov. 2, as the Aggies host Westminster in their sole exhibition game of the season. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. The season will kick off in Pullman, Washington, as USU takes on Washington State on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. MT. The first home game will be on Friday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., when Utah State hosts Northern New Mexico. Mountain West play will begin in Logan on Wednesday, Jan. 2, when USU takes on Nevada at 7 p.m. The season will wrap up at the 2017-18 Mountain West Championships, which runs March 10-13, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Finkbeiner is set to begin his seventh season at the helm of the USU women's basketball program. During his time at Utah State, Finkbeiner has posted a 79-108 record and is 553-350 in his 29 years as a head coach. Finkbeiner is joined by assistant head coach Ben Finkbeiner who is entering his fifth season with the Aggies, along with assistant coaches Ashley Gill and Paris Johnson who joined the team in the offseason. Cori Smith also joined the team this offseason as the team's director of basketball operations.

The Aggies return 10 letterwinners from last year's season, along with all five starters. Headlining the returners are senior guard Rachel Brewster who joined the 1,000-point club with 1,016 points to rank 10th in the USU career record books, senior center Deja Mason who is the all-time block leader with 142, junior guard Eliza West who ranks fourth in career assists with 146 and junior guard Olivia West who led the team in scoring last season, averaging 12.3 points per game. Utah State adds four new faces to the team this season in junior forward Marlene Aniambossou, freshman guard Steph Gorman, as well as freshmen forwards Roxani Bountouka and Emma Dudley.

In the 2017-18 season, USU posted a 7-23 record, including 5-13 in Mountain West play. As a team, the Aggies shot 39.2 percent (675-of-1,720), 26.8 percent (120-of-448) from the 3-point line and 72.6 percent (302-of-416) from the free-throw line. Utah State averaged 59.1 points and 34.1 rebounds per game.