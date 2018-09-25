SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless leaders announced Tuesday the decision to sell the Road Home's downtown shelter to the state.

Shelter the Homeless, the owner of the downtown shelter that's currently building three new homeless resource centers meant to replace the downtown facility, announced the decision in a news release issued Tuesday.

The announcement comes after receiving a new appraisal on the shelter and a letter of intent to purchase sent from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Shelter the Homeless leaders, including Harris Simmons, the nonprofit's board president, and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who also sits on the board, plan to discuss the sale at a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Rio Grande St., in front of the Rio Grande Cafe.

The state law that appropriated millions of dollars toward the construction of new homeless resource centers meant to replace the troubled downtown shelter — recently the subject of a scathing state audit that found widespread drug use and lax security — requires the shelter to shut down by June 30, 2019.

Last month, the State Homeless Coordinating Committee, which controls state funds appropriated to homeless initiatives, set aside $4 million for an offer to buy the shelter.

At the time, state leaders discussed the possibility of demolishing the building and replacing it with a storage and gallery space for the Utah Department of Heritage and Art's artifact collection.

After questions arose about whether the $4 million would be enough to purchase the facility, recently assessed by the county at $7.7 million, state leaders said they anticipated an appraisal to determine whether the state would be able to afford the site.

This story will be updated throughout the day.