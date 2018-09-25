HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Hill Aerospace Museum is hosting its annual Open Aircraft Day on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

This year the museum is hosting more than 20 SR-71 pilots, range safety officers and crew members who will hold panel discussions about their Blackbird. Furthermore, SR-71 crew members will provide up-close tours of the plane throughout the day.

There will also be food trucks, live music, Hill Air Force Base unit demonstrations and displays, plus a chance to explore several aircraft, including such museum pieces as the SR-71, C-130, A-10, F-16, F-15, B-17, P-47, C-140, JN-4, H-3 and H-53.

The museum is located outside the Roy Gate at 7961 Wardleigh Road, Building 1955. Patrons can easily access the museum from I-15, Exit 338.