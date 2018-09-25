SALT LAKE CITY — Crossing railroad tracks can be a risky proposition.

That's why law enforcement agencies — including Utah Transit Authority and Union Pacific police — staked out high-traffic railroad crossings across Utah Tuesday morning to educate pedestrians and drivers on train safety.

Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization, brought the groups together for “Operation Clear Track,” part of its annual Rail Safety Week.

According to Utah Highway Patrol trooper Mason Haycock, pedestrians and drivers who improperly cross railroads could lose a limb — or their life.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News John Kamai waits for a train to pass before crossing the tracks in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

During Tuesday's operation, police stood next to a Union Pacific and UTA FrontRunner crossing on 300 North near 500 West and talked to drivers when they stopped for trains.

And at 2100 South, near Central Pointe Station, UTA officers did the same.

Haycock and other officers said their most common problem is drivers crossing when the gates go up but the red lights are still flashing. Even when the gates go up, they may come immediately back down, damaging both the car and the gate.

They also face pedestrian challenges. Sometimes, Haycock said, long freight trains will be stopped at the 300 North crossing, and pedestrians will become impatient and climb through.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News A Utah Transit Authority police officer holds a stack of railroad safety cards to hand out to motorists and pedestrians for “Operation Clear Track” as part of Rail Safety Week in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

UTA officers said they see a lot of people crossing TRAX tracks in nondesignated areas, which can result in a $100 fine.

Haycock emphasized, however, that the main focus is preventing injuries and fatalities.

Lt. Brent Nay, of Union Pacific police, urged caution — even when there are no lights or gates.

"Wherever you see train tracks, assume a train is going to be there," he said.