AMERICAN JINGLES

Six-foot-10 American Mason Cox is drawing rave reviews for his play with Collingwood of the Australian Football League.

News.com.au praised him for scoring three goals in the first half of the Magpies’ win over Richmond.

“There is no way this bloke is going to play AFL footy,” Australian rules legend Wayne Carey told Melbourne’s Channel 7. “Now he’s kicked three goals in a preliminary final.”

What a crazy story. That would be like an Aussie coming to America and starting for the Jazz.

OH, BOTHER

Joe Ingles, addressing the Jazz’s defensive presence on 1280 The Zone: “I think we’ll be quite an annoying group.”

That’s always been the job of the Los Angeles Lakers, hasn’t it?

POWER OUTAGE

Alliance of American Football, Salt Lake Stallions logo

The name of the Alliance of American Football team in Utah is the Salt Lake Stallions.

A news release says the nickname “honors the spirit of the region and the rumbling presence of horsepower, inspired by the Bonneville Salt Flats.”

Not that it’s a bad sign, but isn't Rocky Mountain Raceway about to shut down?

DRAMA CENTRAL

AP Toronto Raptors NBA basketball team player Kawhi Leonard is photographed during media day in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The NBA season is nearly here, but there’s nothing to see until the playoffs.

Well, maybe a few things.

Last season went like this: Kawhi Leonard dissed Gregg Popovich, Bobby Portis broke Nikola Mirotic’s face, Dwane Casey was fired before being named Coach of the Year, and Kobe Bryant won an Oscar.

Next they’ll be telling us a player is dating a Kardashian.

Never mind. That's not news.

TATER TOTING

Boise State’s preseason training regimen included lugging 100-pound bags of Idaho potatoes up the stadium stairs.

Cute, but most offensive linemen lug 100 pounds of french fries around their waistlines, anyway, don’t they?

IN THE MOMENT

AP Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

A Cleveland Browns sideline reporter has been suspended eight games for yelling at officials during a Sept. 16 game against New Orleans.

You might say Nathan Zegura, who works for 92.3 The Fan, is, yes, that fan.

ONWARD AND UPWARD

Walmart is warning that tariff wars with China could raise prices on bikes and Christmas lights.

Pro sports teams are saying, “Price hikes? What’s wrong with that?”

NOT CONNECTING

Norwegian Air has dropped four of its U.S.-to-Europe routes.

Meanwhile, Ute offense coordinator Troy Taylor is saying, “Yeah, we’re dropping some of our routes, too.”

STOP THE SOX

AP Italy's Moto3 rider Romano Fenati steers his Honda during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island near Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Moto2 racer Romano Fenati has been banned the rest of the season for grabbing the brakes of an opponent.

The New York Yankees are saying, “Why didn’t we think of that?”