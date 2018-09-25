SALT LAKE CITY — An Indiana school bus driver was fired this week for letting children drive her bus.

As BBC News reported, Joandrea Dehaven McAtee of Porter County, Indiana, is now facing preliminary felony charges of child neglect after a viral video showed her letting three children get behind the wheel.

Watch the incident below:

Wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, Boone grove bus driver let’s a middle schooler drive, middle schooler drive. pic.twitter.com/IdF4zRkhRG — Casey✨ (@_caseyweber) September 21, 2018

According to USA Today, police documents say McAtee let the children drive the bus as she dropped them off after the school day ended in Valparaiso, a small city outside of Chicago.

She was arrested Friday after local authorities at the Porter County Sheriff’s Office received a parent complaint, The Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The three students — who were 11, 13 and 17, at the time of the event — each took turns steering the wheel, according to police.

The bus driver helped the children steer the bus in the video, too, according to NBC News.

"The Porter Township School Corporation is angered and disappointed in the actions of this driver," Stacey Schmidt, the Porter Township School Corporation superintendent, said in an email to the Northwest Indiana Times. "The safety of our students is a top priority."

Wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, Boone grove bus driver let’s a middle schooler drive, middle schooler drive. pic.twitter.com/IdF4zRkhRG — Casey✨ (@_caseyweber) September 21, 2018

She added, "This individual’s actions are not reflective of the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our staff. We are thankful for the students and parents who came forward quickly with this information to both PTSC administration and law enforcement allowing us to respond expediently and take the proper steps to insure student safety."

Sheriff David Reynolds told the Northwest Indiana Post-Tribune that the children were open and honest about what happened.

“The students and parents that immediately came forward with this information should be commended for doing exactly what we teach, which is see something, say something,” he said.