SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of the Utah Inland Port Authority's third meeting on Wednesday, opponents of the creation of the massive global trade hub in west Salt Lake City criticized the authority's draft $1.9 million budget.

The group of community, environmental and civic organizations called on the port authority to fund analysis of potential environmental impacts rather than use $300,000 for "something loosely defined as 'community engagement,' which may simply consist of hiring a public relations firm, but the lack of detail makes it unclear,'" the coalition of groups wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

"The port board is proposing to adopt a budget to spend (nearly) $2 million in taxpayer dollars without a plan or any reasonable accountability to the taxpayers," said Richard Holman, co-chairman of the Westside Coalition.

A public hearing on the Utah Inland Port Authority's draft budget is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the state Capitol. A copy of the proposed budget was posted on the Utah Public Notice website.

According to the draft budget, the port authority is planning to have $1.975 million in revenue this year, including $1.5 million in ongoing appropriations from the state for the authority's operations, and $475,000 in one-time funds for an economic development plan.

For ongoing operations, the draft budget includes $300,000 for personnel expenses (estimated for seven months), $75,000 in legal fees for support from the Utah Attorney General's Office or outside counsel, $37,500 for administrative costs, $12,000 for accounting and other professional services, and $10,500 for miscellaneous office supplies.

It also includes $15,000 for "travel," according to the draft budget, estimating costs for three trips at $5,000 each, and $300,000 for "community engagement," which may include "contracted support," according to the draft budget.

Included in the proposal is an asterisk noting the document is a "draft" for "discussion purposes only."

Derek Miller, the port authority board's chairman and president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Dorothy Owen, chairwoman of the Westpointe Community Council who has been among some of the most vocal critics of the inland port, called for more money to be invested in impact studies.

"Rather than funding a P.R. firm to sell the port to the public, the port authority needs to invest taxpayer dollars in developing a sound analysis of various planning scenarios and their environmental consequences including an environmental impact statement and health impact assessment," Owen said in a prepared statement. "This analysis can be the foundation of a truly impactful community engagement strategy."

Heather Dove, president of the Great Salt Lake Audubon, echoed those concerns.

"We continue to be gravely concerned about the detrimental environmental and health impacts this port will inevitably bring," Dove said in prepared statement. "We strongly urge the $300,000 earmarked for community engagement to be spent instead on hiring a nationally recognized third party to conduct thorough research and analysis on environmental and health impacts."

The coalition of concerned west-side residents and environmental groups have recently criticized the inland port board for holding closed-door subcommittee meetings — meetings among up to five members of the 11-member board that state attorneys say aren't subject to the Utah Open and Public Meetings Act because they do not constitute a quorum.

The draft budget was prepared by one of the three subcommittees, tasked with doing the prep work necessary to bring before the full board. Port board leaders have said no actions can be taken until they come before the full board in a public meeting.