SOUTH SALT LAKE — A 66-year-old woman was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday morning.

A woman was walking her bicycle across a crosswalk on 700 East at 3300 South when she was hit by a southbound vehicle about 6 a.m., said South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller. Investigators were looking Tuesday at whether the woman was crossing against the light, even though she was in a crosswalk, he said.

The woman was wearing dark clothing and it was still dark in the area at the time, Keller said. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, died as a result of her injuries at a local hospital. The driver was being cooperative with police, he said.

Keller said the incident served as a reminder for all motorists and pedestrians to use extra caution this time of year in the mornings when pedestrians are going to work or school.

The speed limit where the woman was hit is 45 mph. At that rate, a vehicle can travel 65 feet per second, Keller said. Both drivers and pedestrians need to be aware of their surroundings at intersections, he said.