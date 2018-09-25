SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 25.

Your morning headlines:

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke pushed for national park funding during his trip to Zion National Park on Monday. Read more.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch slammed Democrats for “character assassination” of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Read more.

The negative campaigning between Rep. Mia Love and Ben McAdams became more “aggressive” with new TV ads. Read more.

The Utah Jazz were ranked at No. 6 by ESPN. The team will have 17 nationally televised games next season. Read more.

Our most popular:

Environment:

National news:

Kavanaugh denies sexual misconduct in Fox News exclusive: 'I know I'm telling the truth' [Fox News]

China reveals its new party line: We're trying to save the world from the U.S. [CNBC]

Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his apartment is fired by department [CBS News]

Five countries announce deal to defy Trump on oil trade with Iran [Washington Examiner]