SALT LAKE CITY ― It’s been said that you can tell a lot about a person based on the music they listen to, but Ancestry.com just took that phrase to a new level.

In an announcement made on the company’s Twitter last Thursday, the popular family history website announced it has partnered with Spotify to give users DNA-inspired playlists.

What is the sound of you? AncestryDNA teamed up with Spotify to give you a custom playlist based on your DNA.



All you need to do is log in to your Ancestry account and click Connect to Spotify.

After purchasing and completing one of the company’s DNA kits, consumers can put information about their ancestry into a custom playlist generator.

After consumers submit this information, Spotify and Ancestry create a customized mix of music that, according to Quartzy, reflects the different cultures of that person’s ancestry.

The playlist partnership with Spotify comes in an attempt to take the new-found ancestral background knowledge that it gives the consumer, and turn it into something more tangible, Quartzy reported.

“It’s so much more than the stats and the data and the records,” Ancestry’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer Vineet Mehra told Quartzy. “How do we help people experience their culture and not just read about it? Music seemed like an obvious way to do that.”

But you don’t need to complete a DNA test to create a unique playlist. If you know some of the regions your ancestors came from, you can enter those into the generator on Ancestry’s website and it will still create a playlist for you.

Additionally, Complex reported that users who connect their Spotify account to Ancestry can find out what their “musical DNA” is. The company will analyze your listening history and break down the genres you listen to by percentage.

More information about these new features can be found on the company’s website.