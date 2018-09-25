Utah Jazz star sophomore Donovan Mitchell keeps earning national recognition. On Monday, Mitchell was tapped to be the cover athlete for the Eastbay catalog.

Eastbay introduced the partnership with a behind-the-scenes video of Mitchell introducing himself, with a few bloopers.

Our newest cover athlete would like to introduce himself. Even if it took a few tries to get it just right. 😂 -> https://t.co/ug2TuAer1M @spidadmitchell #EastbayFTW pic.twitter.com/0IISrIfTws — Eastbay (@Eastbay) September 25, 2018

Eastbay also launched a Donovan Mitchell page on its website.

Jazz release uniform schedule

Long gone are the days when NBA teams had two jerseys: a home uniform and an away uniform. This season, the Jazz will be wearing a total of six different jerseys — a throwback purple jersey that harkens back to the days of Stockton and Malone, the wildly popular city edition jerseys, the gold statement jerseys, the blue icon jerseys, the classic white association jerseys and a special Christmas jersey.

Mark up your calendar!



Here are the dates we're wearing each of our jerseys 🗓



💜 CLASSIC 💜 pic.twitter.com/UcCAvOwVN8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 21, 2018

Here's a breakdown of how many times the Jazz will be wearing each uniform:

White: 23 (11 home, 12 away)

23 (11 home, 12 away) Gold: 15 (7 home, 8 away)

15 (7 home, 8 away) City edition: 14 (10 home, 4 away)

14 (10 home, 4 away) Blue: 10 (2 home, 8 away)

10 (2 home, 8 away) Throwback purple: 9 (5 home, 4 away)

Fans will get their first chance to see the throwback purple jerseys that the Jazz wore from 1984-85 until 1995-96 on Nov. 7 when the Jazz host the Dallas Mavericks. The city edition uniforms and court make their return on Nov. 9 when Gordon Hayward makes his return to Utah for the first time as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Other links

And finally...

The NHL's LA Kings played the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason game at Vivint SmartHome Arena on Monday night, which featured Utah natives and Kings players Trevor Lewis and Daniel Brickley. The Kings won 4-1 and sported Jazz hockey jerseys during warmups.