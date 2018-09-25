Dixie State’s men’s golf team stands in 14th place through the first 36 holes of play at the 47th Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational played Monday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

The Trailblazers (303-299) finished their opening loop in a two-way tie for 16th, but they combined to improve by four shots on their afternoon round to finish with a two-round total of plus-26 303. Chico State (284-289) is the lone team in red figures through 36 holes as the Wildcats are atop the leaderboard at minus-3 573, three strokes clear of host WWU (289-287-576, E) and two shots ahead of third-place British Columbia (290-288-578, +2).

Freshman Triston Gardner (75-70) is the lone Trailblazer in the top 15 of the player leaderboard as he is tied for 12th overall at 1-over 145. Gardner rebounded from an opening round 3-over 75 with DSU’s lone under-par round of the tournament with a 2-under 70 on his second loop in a round that featured four birdies and an eagle on his final hole of the day.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (75-76) is in a pack of seven golfers tied for 53rd at plus-7 151, followed by sophomore Spencer Wallace (74-79) tied with nine others in 66th place at plus-9 153, freshman Noah Schone (81-74) who's tied for 77th at plus-11 155 and sophomore Brock Nielson (79-79) who's tied for 89th at +14 158.

DSU looks to make a charge up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final 18-hole round, which begins at 9 a.m. PT.