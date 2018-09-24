TAYLORSVILLE — A woman died Monday after an apparent auto-pedestrian accident, police said.

Officers were called to the area of the crash about 8 p.m. at 1463 W. Taylorsville Expressway, Unified police detective Chuck Malm said. The woman was struck while crossing the road and might have been hit by more than one vehicle, Malm said.

Because there is no cross walk and the area is not well-lit, Malm said, it would have been difficult for drivers to see the woman.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Malm said officers were speaking to witnesses and those involved in the accident were cooperating with the investigation.

Eastbound 4700 South was expected to be closed at 1700 West for a few hours following the crash.