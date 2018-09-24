SPANISH FORK — More than 1,600 firefighters are continuing to make progress in the battle against the joint fires blazing in Utah County.

On Monday, the Pole Creek Fire is burning 101,400 acres with 41 percent containment. Meanwhile, the adjacent Bald Mountain Fire is burning 18,500 acres with 33 percent containment, according to an update released by Utah County Sheriff's Office.

While many evacuees returned to their homes on Saturday, residents in the Covered Bridge and Right Fork Hobble Creek areas remain displaced.

Fire officials said there is still "great concern" in those areas. Parts of Diamond Fork are also still threatened, but fire officials are "optimistic" their efforts to protect structures will be successful, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials are warning residents of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills, who were able to return home Saturday, to remain prepared to again leave their homes should the need arise.