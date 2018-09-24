Football

DaiSean Cash, Hunter (Jr.)

His dominant performance last Friday night helped Hunter improve to 2-0 in Region 2 play as it inched closer to the region title.

The quarterback completed 19 of 22 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to the 35-28 win over Granger. The week before in a big win over Cyprus, he passed for 403 yards and four more TDs.

"What makes him special is that he's a very committed young man. As a junior, he's committed to preparation and shows great maturity in the face of adversity. He had a great sophomore season but it only made him more hungry. He was fully committed through the offseason program and continues to strive to get better. His natural talent is undeniable but it is his work ethic and dedication that has allowed him to perform at a high level throughout the first 16 games of his high school career. He has been a joy to coach," said Hunter coach Tarell Richards.

For the season Cash has passed for 1,444 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Girls Soccer

Nikki Nydegger, American Fork (Sr.)

A reserve player for American Fork, she has played a key role for the Cavemen.

Last week in a critical 2-0 win over Lone Peak, Nydegger came off the bench to provide a much-needed insurance goal for American Fork.

“Has been such an amazing spark off the bench all season long. A great goal against rivals Lone Peak to put it out of reach," said American Fork coach Derek Dunn.

Nydegger has two goals on the season.

Volleyball

Kristen Schumann, Sky View (Sr.)

Photo courtesy Kristen Schumann, Sky View volleyball

This two-year starter is having a terrific senior season for the Bobcats.

Schumann is hitting .259 with 217 kills in addition to her 41 blocks, 149 digs and 13 aces. She’s a big reason Sky View owns a 15-6 overall record in 2018.

"Kristen has been a joy to coach, she has the drive to be the best at whatever she sets her mind to. She is very coachable and likes feedback on how to make it better. She is a good leader on and off the court, and does her best in the classroom and on the court." Coach Sheila Sorensen

Last year Schumann was voted onto the Deseret News all-state second team.

Girls Cross Country

Abby Jensen, Westlake (Sr.)

Photo courtesy Abby Jensen, Westlake cross country

The 6A runner-up at last year’s state cross country meet, Abby Jensen continues to position herself to take the next step this season.

Jensen won the Nebo Invitational at Salem Hills High School last Friday with another terrific performance.

She won the race with a time of 18:16.60, which was nearly 20 seconds faster than second-place finisher Madelyn Boulton from Timpview.

Boys Cross Country

Zac Hastings, Hillcrest (Sr.)

Photo courtesy Zac Hastings, Hillcrest cross country

Had a great afternoon at the Wahsatch Rendezvous at Cottonwood Complex on Saturday.

The senior was the only runner to finish in under 16 minutes as he claimed first place with a time of 15:57.59.

“Zac has been a good leader for a young team. He works hard and has a desire to be great,” said Hillcrest coach Scott Stucki.

Hastings finished in 25th at last year’s state meet, but he’s hoping to better that time next month at state.

Girls Tennis

Naya Tillitt, Ridgeline (Jr.)

Photo courtesy Naya Tillitt, Ridgeline tennis

Already a two-time state champion, Ridgeline junior Naya Tillitt heads into this week’s 4A state tournament as the clear favorite at first singles yet again.

Tillitt enjoyed an undefeated regular season in Region 12 this season and a big reason why is her mentality on the court.

“She has a very aggressive mentality. She goes out there and she doesn’t settle on any point. She’s going to play each point aggressively and with high energy, she’s engaged in every point she plays,” said Ridgeline coach Josh Hinkle.

That intensity will be tough for anyone to overcome.