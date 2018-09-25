PROVO — A Provo man was arrested after allegedly committing lewd acts in front of children in a Provo recreation center, police said.

Steven Little, 45, was arrested for investigation of voyeurism involving a child and lewdness involving a child, according to a probable cause statement.

On Saturday, officers were called to the recreation center at 320 W. 500 North on reports of a man "standing fully naked" in the men's locker room. The man had committed lewd acts while looking at children in the locker room, police said.

In an interview, Little told police he had looked at one boy in a bathroom stall and two others in a shower, according to the probable cause statement.