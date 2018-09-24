Riding a two-game winning streak, the BYU football team takes its show on the road to Seattle, where it will face the 11th-ranked Washington Huskies Saturday. The Cougars, ranked No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25, shocked Wisconsin in Week 3. Could another big upset be in the offing? Cougar Insiders Jeff Call, Dick Harmon and Brandon Gurney break down the matchup with Washington, discuss some early surprises on this year’s team, and debate the pros and cons of making scholarship offers early in the recruiting process.