Defending champion Kelsey Chugg moved into the second round of the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Norwood Hills CC in St. Louis with a 3 & 2 victory over Hui Chong Dofflemyer of Belvidere, Illinois.

After going 2-up after four holes, Chugg lost holes 5 and 7 and fell back into a tie. Then she won the next two holes with pars and also won the 11th hole to go to 3-up, where she stayed through the end of the match.

“I was kind of hanging on today,” said Chugg, a former standout at Weber State. “I still played fairly solidly in the middle of the round when I needed to, and was able to coast a bit through to the end.”

After surviving a six-golfer playoff for five spots in the morning to get into match play, Orem’s Sue Billek Nyhus lost to Julia Potter-Bobb of Indianapolis 6 & 5 and was eliminated from the tournament.