Utah’s Cole Ponich won both of his matches Monday at the Junior Ryder Cup matches at Golf Disneyland in Paris and helped stake the United States to a 7½ to 4½ lead going into Tuesday’s singles matches.

The 18-year-old Ponich, who is a senior at Davis High School, teamed with William Moll of Houston for a 2-up victory over Europe’s Robin “Tiger” Williams and Connor Gough, both of England, in a morning foursome match.

Ponich sank three key putts on the front nine, including a 30-foot birdie at hole No. 5, and sank a 3-foot putt at No. 17 to give his team a 1-up lead. Then Ponich and Moll won the final hole for a 2-up victory.

In the afternoon mixed four-ball, Ponich teamed with Alexa Pano, a 14-year-old from Florida, for a 2 & 1 victory over David Puig of Spain and Emma Spitz of Austria.

Ponich made a birdie at No. 2 to give his team the lead, but the Europeans came back to take a 1-up lead through 12 holes. But Pano made birdie at 13 to tie the match, and a birdie by Ponich at No. 16 put them 1 up. Then Pano’s birdie at No. 17 closed out the match.