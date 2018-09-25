An article titled “Rising oil prices haven’t hurt the economy so far” ran in Saturday’s paper (Sept. 22) in the business section. It was a good article with good facts. But facts aside, I think there is plenty of room for concern and worry.

I am no engineer or scientist. I am a daily driver on a modest income and budget. I try to be careful with a newer car that gets better than average gas mileage. That said, here is what our Utah gas situation feels like to me: Every single time some little thing disrupts Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries output, our Utah prices jump up.

Since we have regional pumping and local refining, why should any international oil hiccup affect us at all? Utah consumers have consistently paid higher than national average gas prices. Why? Illegal collusion between stations? It feels that way. Are we paying more or less gas pump taxes than other states? Where is that information? Why can’t we pump more domestic oil? Primarily because we have priced ourselves out of the market because of outrageous oil labor costs.

Capitalism is the American way for sure, but it seems like it comes at the cost of a stronger state and national economy. Like it or not, America’s economy rolls on gas prices. We may not be hurting now, but the pain will come if the people are not willing to demand reasonable and fair pricing at the pump.

Paul Maloy

West Bountiful