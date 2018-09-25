SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has decided to make changes to the skin tone of Disney princess Tiana after people complained over her lighter skin tone in a trailer for “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

The studio darkened her skin and widened her nose to appear more like she did in the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in August, fans first noticed that Tiana’s features appeared more Eurocentric than her previous depictions in a scene from the upcoming “Wreck-It Ralph” movie, according to The Huffington Post.

The scene shows Tiana and other Disney princesses talking with Vanellope (Sarah Silverman), who inspires the Disney princess to relaxand switch out of their ball gowns.

Disney faced accusations it had whitewashed the character.

Social media members were quick to point out how different the character looked in the original film versus how she appears in the upcoming “Wreck-It Ralph 2.”

So, um...is this supposed to be Princess Tiana in Wreck it Ralph 2? pic.twitter.com/LxBkKjK6zw — The Great Blaxby. (@HunseckerProxy) August 9, 2018

why does princess tiana look so different from the wreck it ralph trailer we got 2 months ago to today’s new still..........let me know pic.twitter.com/h63b4DXE03 — ً (@thebaudeIaires) August 9, 2018

But, according to USA Today, Disney animators met with the voice of Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, and the black advocacy group Color of Change. The group decided to make changes to Tiana ahead of the “Wreck-It Ralph” release date in November.

“Disney’s decision to restore Princess Tiana’s image to that of an unapologetically Black princess with full lips, dark skin and dark hair in ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ is a victory for Color Of Change members, black children and their parents, and black audiences who want to see the variety of shades, shapes and sizes of black characters accurately represented in the arts,” the statement said.

Huge win for Black girls who look up to Princess Tiana! After conversations with @Disney & @DisneyAnimation about the character's appearance in #WreckItRalph2, they addressed our concerns and restored Tiana to her original depiction. #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/lN8j4OA95N — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) September 21, 2018

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” hits theaters Nov. 21.

According to Mashable, Disney’s decision to fix Tiana’s skin color has a larger impact on the youth community.

“Disney's influence over young children and culture at large cannot be overstated. It is the studio's responsibility to make sure its audience, which very much includes young black girls, see themselves represented accurately in the glamorous spotlight of a Disney princess,” according to Mashable.

“Hopefully in the future, more people of color will be in positions of power at the studio to ensure things like this,” Mashable explained.