SALT LAKE CITY — When Marquise Blair and Leki Fotu were ejected for targeting during Utah’s 21-7 loss to Washington two weeks ago, the decisions spurred a variety of reactions.

Some bemoaned the calls, lamenting the end of football as we know it. Others defended the referees, citing the rule book.

Two weeks after the incident, Blair is set to return for the entire contest against Washington State, while Fotu must sit out the first half.

The issue, it would seem, is nearly behind the Utes, but head coach Kyle Whittingham was again asked about targeting at his Monday afternoon press conference.

We have a clear idea of what is explained, it just doesn’t seemed to be called consistently, in that same fashion. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on targeting penalties

The main reason for the inquiry — a penalty or lack thereof against USC linebacker Porter Gustin in the Trojans' 39-36 victory over Washington State.

Compared to either Blair or Fotu’s infractions, Gustin’s late hit on Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II seemed particularly excessive, and yet the Salem Hills native wasn’t penalized.

Needless to say, targeting is a source of much confusion.

“We are coaching (targeting) just like we always have, no helmet to helmet, don’t lead with the head, don’t launch. All those things that go into the call,” Whittingham said. “It does seem to be called differently from conference to conference, I can tell you that. You see plays that you think would be no brainers, but they aren’t called. That makes it difficult to try to pinpoint the consistency of the call.

“We have a clear idea of what is explained, it just doesn’t seemed to be called consistently, in that same fashion,” he continued. “That is what is frustrating. You have the verbiage on it. You know what they are looking for and what constitutes targeting, but it doesn’t seem to be called consistently. We just have to try and do the same thing that we have done for years, since the rule was instituted.”

RESPECT: Whittingham had nothing but praise for Washington State head coach Mike Leach, whose Cougars sport a 3-1 record (0-1 record in conference play) a third of the way through the season.

“Coach Leach is very well-versed in throwing the football, to say the least,” Whittingham said. “He has a very good track record. He knows exactly what he is doing and how to coach it. He has a system he knows the ins and outs of, and he knows the right players to plug into the system. The results speak for themselves.”

Since arriving at Washington State in 2012, Leach’s teams have recorded four winning seasons, including 9-4 marks in 2015 and 2017. All told, Leach is 41-39 (26-29 in the Pac-12) in six and a third seasons in Pullman, Washington.